UK funding to launch UK’s first solar subscription model

Sunsave, the UK’s first solar subscription service has announced that it has secured nearly £2 million in funding from the UK Government’s Green Home Finance Accelerator (GHFA).

This financial support aims to facilitate Sunsave’s mission of “democratising” solar power access for all UK households.

Sunsave offers solar panels and batteries through a subscription model, eliminating the need for subscribers to make substantial upfront payments.

The model introduces a long term subscription inclusive of ongoing monitoring, maintenance and a replacement battery, backed by a 20-year guarantee.

Research conducted by Sunsave indicates that despite 70% of UK households expressing interest in installing solar systems, only 4% have done so, primarily due to the complex market and prohibitive initial installation costs.

Alick Dru, Co-Founder at Sunsave said: “We’ve worked closely with installers, manufacturers, distributors, energy suppliers, grid aggregators, regulators and funders to create our subscription model which aims to overcome the main barrier to solar adoption in the UK; the high upfront cost of solar.”