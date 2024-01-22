“UK EVs outshine North Sea oil for energy security”

Electric cars are projected to boost the UK’s energy security, outperforming the impact of new North Sea oil licences, states a report from the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU).

By 2030, as electric vehicles (EVs) become more prevalent, they are expected to reduce the country’s reliance on petrol imports.

The ECIU analysis indicates that the effect of 6.3 million EVs by 2030 would be comparable to the limitations on petrol consumption achieved through new oil licences.

The report suggests that prioritising an accelerated expansion of renewable energy sources will contribute to generating the majority of electricity for these EVs within the UK.

The ECIU emphasises that this focus on EVs presents a more lasting solution to energy independence than debates around new oil licences.

The report also points out the potential impact of the UK government’s recent policy changes, including the delay in phasing out petrol and diesel car sales.

The government’s commitment to offshore wind farms and improvements in home energy efficiency are identified as crucial elements for a comprehensive energy security strategy.