New tech speeds up contracts for energy brokers

Energy software provider POWWR has launched a new integration product designed to streamline contract submissions for brokers.

The newly introduced solution, CAPI, enhances the connection between POWWR’s Broker360 and Sales360 solutions, leading to a reduction in contract submission time.

By seamlessly transferring contract information from Broker360’s WebCRM to supplier portals during submission, CAPI minimises delays and errors, optimising the overall customer journey.

The integration enables brokers to submit contracts in half the time, eliminating redundant data entry and login details.