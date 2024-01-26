Government cash boost for ammonia cracker

AFC Energy has received £676,500 in funding under the UK Government’s Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition.

This initiative, part of the UK SHORE programme, supports AFC Energy’s project to integrate its ammonia cracker reactor technology with ammonia-fuelled internal combustion engines for maritime use.

The consortium-led project, featuring industry leaders like MAHLE Powertrain and Clean Air Power, along with support from the University of Nottingham, aims to demonstrate the feasibility of using AFC Energy’s ammonia cracker to enhance ammonia combustion.

The goal is to create a fuel mix of hydrogen-rich cracked gas and ammonia, potentially offering a scalable and flexible solution for zero carbon propulsion in maritime vessels.

The funding programme, slated to begin in the first quarter of the year, will assess the proof-of-concept demonstration over twelve months.

If successful, the technology could play a pivotal role in advancing sustainability targets within the maritime industry and contributing to global efforts in emissions reduction.

Adam Bond, Chief Executive at AFC Energy, said: “AFC Energy has been engaging with international shipyards, vessel owners, and designers over the past year and we believe the adoption of ammonia as a decarbonisation maritime fuel is yet another international market for our highly efficient ammonia cracker reactor.”