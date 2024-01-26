NI homes set to pocket £170 in annual energy savings

SSE Airtricity, the second-largest electricity provider in Northern Ireland, has announced a 6.3% reduction in its standard household electricity rate.

The move is expected to provide potential annual savings of around £170 for approximately 141,000 households.

The automatic adjustment to bills will take effect from the beginning of March, the supplier said.

This comes after the provider had already announced a 7% decrease in household bills last November, reflecting efforts to enhance affordability for its customers in the region.

SSE Airtricity Managing Director Klair Neenan said: “We are pleased to be in a position to announce this tariff reduction for our customers and we hope that today’s announcement is good news for households.

“We’re acutely aware of the pressure people have been experiencing while wholesale market prices have remained significantly higher than the pre-pandemic norm.

“Market volatility has impacted households over the past number of years.”