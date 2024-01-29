UK-France interconnector decision faces delay

The UK Government has postponed a decision on the proposed Aquind Interconnector, an electricity link connecting England to France, due to an intervention by the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Aquind Ltd seeks to lay cables through Portsmouth, Hampshire, to Normandy, a proposal that has encountered objections from residents, campaigners and local MPs, including Penny Mordaunt.

In 2023, a High Court decision overturned the government’s refusal of the £1.2 billion link, prompting a reconsideration.

The MoD’s recent request for additional time is linked to addressing “concerns” related to the project.

Aquind, part-owned by Russian-born Victor Fedotov, has faced scrutiny for political donations.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero stated that the MoD’s request necessitates careful consideration and Secretary of State Claire Coutinho will make a decision “as soon as practicable”.