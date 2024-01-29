‘Nearly three million homes in England face fuel poverty by 2030’

Almost three million households in England are projected to experience fuel poverty by 2030.

According to a report from National Energy Action (NEA) and Energy Action Scotland (EAS), impoverished households face an average annual increase of £480 in energy expenses, leading to cold and unhealthy living conditions.

The study, featuring independent analysis by Gemserv Ltd, outlines the pressing need for action on the private rented sector, a crucial aspect postponed by the UK Government last year.

The report suggests that effective regulation could reduce the investment gap to £10.8 billion, potentially lifting almost two-fifths of households out of fuel poverty in England by 2030 and adding over £3 billion in capital value to properties with fuel poor tenants.

Adam Scorer, Chief Executive of National Energy Action (NEA) says: “Based on current ‘progress’ we estimate three million households in England alone will still be trapped in fuel poverty by 2030 – the same number who are currently in fuel poverty in England.

“Three million households left cold, damp and unhealthy. Governments risk missing their legal targets, but those living in fuel poverty are at risk of so much more.”

Frazer Scott, Chief Executive of Energy Action Scotland said: “If we lack the resolve and conviction to act now, we will lock ourselves into a more expensive approach that won’t improve the lives of people across the country which can create savings for the health sector, generate benefits to landlords or lead to positive environmental impacts or support the broader economy.”