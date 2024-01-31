New £4bn utilities frameworks to fast track low carbon projects

SCAPE has unveiled new Utilities Works and Services frameworks, totalling £4 billion, aimed at empowering utility sector organisations.

SCAPE has awarded Kier and McLaughlin & Harvey the responsibility for projects in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, with McLaughlin & Harvey and RJ McLeod overseeing the Scotland framework.

These frameworks have been designed to offer clients access to specialised contractors for the implementation of low carbon energy, transport and water infrastructure projects.

Covering a range of sectors including docks, ports, rail, aviation, water, renewables, energy and telecommunications, these frameworks play a pivotal role in advancing the UK’s green transition.

Mark Robinson, SCAPE Group Chief Executive, said: “These new frameworks will help clients accelerate the works and services needed to support a low carbon economy in the years to come.”