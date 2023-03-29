UK launches first carbon capture rail corridor

A carbon capture rail corridor will soon be established in the UK.

This comes as two British companies, enfinium and Navigator Terminals, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on the creation of the UK’s very first ‘Rail to Zero’ carbon capture rail corridor.

The project would allow dispersed industrial sites to store their emissions permanently, with carbon captured at enfinium’s Ferrybridge waste facilities in West Yorkshire being transported by rail freight to Navigator’s storage facilities in Teesside.

From there, the carbon dioxide would be safely transported offshore for permanent storage.

The project, which will be supported by global engineering and construction leader Bechtel, follows the Chancellor’s announcement that up to £20 billion will be invested in the UK’s carbon capture and storage industry.

If successful, the project would enable enfinium to decarbonise its energy from waste site.

Mike Maudsley, Chief Executive Officer of enfinium, praised the project’s potential to generate carbon negative electricity, support Yorkshire’s climate change targets and deliver high-quality jobs in an “exciting new green industry”.

Meanwhile, Jason Hornsby, Chief Executive Officer of Navigator Terminals, expressed his excitement for this ‘UK first’ project, which “could prove the concept of carbon transportation by rail” and “open up huge potential for further decarbonisation of British industry”.