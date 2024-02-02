British Gas launches ‘UK’s cheapest’ EV charging rate

British Gas has launched Hive SmartCharge, offering electric vehicle (EV) users what is described as the country’s lowest rate at 4p/kWh.

Users stand to save up to £298 annually, automatically credited to their energy bills.

Users can save on electric vehicle charging costs by activating the free SmartCharge feature in the Hive app.

British Gas will automatically charge the EV during the cheapest energy periods, offering a rate of 4.95p/kWh for overnight charging between 12 am and 5 am.

New customers can also enjoy a year of free charging with the FreeCharge promotion – the promotion is open to both new and current British Gas electricity customers possessing a smart meter and acquiring one of Hive’s EV Chargers.

Kim Royds, Director of Mobility, Centrica New Business and Net Zero, said: “We’re committed to making the transition to net zero simple and affordable and EVs play a key part in this.

“Through our innovative SmartCharge offering, we’re helping EV owners take charge of their energy bills and access the cheapest EV charging rate on the market while also helping manage the demand on the grid.”