Ofgem probes wind farms over £51m output

Energy regulator Ofgem has initiated an investigation into claims that certain UK wind farms may have contributed to an overstatement of nearly £51 million in taxpayer bills since 2018.

The investigation follows a Bloomberg report, revealing that some wind farm operators have been exaggerating their electricity generation forecasts.

This practice results in increased payments to these operators when they curtail power output on extremely windy days to prevent grid overload.

The report suggests that, on such occasions, payments are made to wind power operators to generate less electricity, subsequently adding to consumer energy bills.

An Ofgem spokesperson told Energy Live News: “Ofgem is investigating the alleged behaviour and has already asked the Energy System Operator (ESO) to look into this – they are responsible for the day to day running of the electricity grid and monitor the behaviour of energy market participants.

“Ofgem will work closely with the ESO to consider all the facts and if it finds evidence of egregious action or market abuse, enforcement action will follow.

“Ofgem will continue to work to protect market integrity and the best interests of consumers, as demonstrated by the recent cases we have concluded against generators who charged excessive prices behind transmission constraints.”