National Grid’s Hinkley Connection project clocks four million work hours

National Grid and its contractors mark a milestone on the Hinkley Connection Project, with four million working hours achieved.

The project, spanning 57 kilometres from Bridgwater to Avonmouth, aims to connect six million homes and businesses to new sources of low carbon energy, including from Hinkley Point C.

Since construction began in 2018, progress has been made in various aspects of the project, including pylons construction, underground cable installation, tree planting, community events, preservation efforts and substation construction.

Steven Haskayne, project director for National Grid, said: “The total number of working hours demonstrates the scale of the project and what it takes to deliver the critical infrastructure that will build future resilience into the network and support the UK’s net zero by 2050 ambitions.”