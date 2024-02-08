Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

Global warming exceeds 1.5°C limit for a full year

The EU’s climate service reports that global warming has surpassed the 1.5°C mark for an entire year, marking a significant breach in the long term temperature goal set by world leaders in the Paris Agreement of 2015

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Thursday 8 February 2024
Image: I Wei Huang / Shutterstock

Global temperatures have surpassed the 1.5°C threshold for a year, diverging from the Paris Agreement‘s long term goal.

This trend signals a movement towards exceeding the limit set to mitigate severe climate change impacts.

January 2024 was globally the warmest on record, with a 0.70°C anomaly compared to the 1991-2020 average, according to the EU’s climate service.

Scientists note that the average global sea surface temperature for January reached a record high.

Samantha Burgess, Deputy Director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), said: “2024 starts with another record-breaking month – not only is it the warmest January on record but we have also just experienced a 12-month period of more than 1.5°C above the pre-industrial reference period.

“Rapid reductions in greenhouse gas emissions are the only way to stop global temperatures increasing.”

Make sure you check out the latest Net Hero Podcast episode:

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast