Seas of speed at world’s largest offshore wind farm

Boldyn Networks, in partnership with Ørsted, is set to enhance connectivity at the Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm, slated to be the world’s largest.

The project, located 160 kilometres off the UK’s east coast, aims to provide high-speed mobile network infrastructure to support construction activities and ensure communication for workers.

The wind farm, boasting up to 200 wind turbines, is poised to produce energy to power more than 3.3 million homes across the UK.

Luke Bridgman, Hornsea 3 Senior Project Director at Ørsted, said: “Delivering a project with the size and scale of Hornsea 3 safely and successful requires strong communication across the project.

“During construction, Hornsea 3 will support thousands of jobs and it’s essential that our teams are well connected throughout this phase.”