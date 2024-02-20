EDF prosecuted for worker injury at nuclear power station

EDF and Trillium Flow Services Ltd are facing prosecution following an incident at Dungeness B power station in Kent.

The incident involved a contractor who sustained severe foot injuries near the main cooling water discharge valves on 13th June 2022.

The Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR), the UK’s independent nuclear regulator, launched an investigation into the matter.

The ONR determined that the incident was a conventional health and safety issue with no radiological risk to the public.

Legal proceedings are scheduled to begin with the first hearing set for 19th March at Folkestone Magistrates Court.

Energy Live News reached out to EDF for a comment, but the company opted not to provide one.