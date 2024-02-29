Coventry University bags £13m to go green

Coventry University has been granted almost £13 million by the government to aid its transition to a net zero campus by 2030.

This funding, provided through the Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme and administered by Salix Finance Limited, will facilitate the installation of approximately 1,300 solar panels and the integration of nine university buildings into the city’s district energy network.

The district energy network, a 6.6-kilometre underground heat system, will harness waste heat from the city’s incinerator to supply energy to key public buildings, significantly reducing carbon dioxide emissions compared to conventional energy sources.

The initiative aims to cut the university’s carbon dioxide emissions by over 1,300 tonnes annually, a significant step towards its sustainability goals.

Professor John Latham, Vice-Chancellor of Coventry University, said: “Sustainable development and social responsibility are central to what we stand for and we are working to speed up society’s journey to net zero and clean growth through our excellent research and education.”

Ian Rodger, Salix Director of Programmes, said: “This funding from the government under the Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme is pivotal in enabling organisations across the country to decarbonise their estates.”