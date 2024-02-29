SSEN first to release full smart meter data

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) Distribution has become the inaugural Distribution Network Operator (DNO) to unveil its smart meter half-hourly consumption datasets, setting a precedent in the energy sector.

The data, aggregated at a granular level to ensure network-level visibility, offers insights for stakeholders while protecting individual consumer privacy.

With over 1.8 million smart meters across SSEN’s north and south licence areas, generating over 170 million readings daily, the initiative provides detailed insights into 84,000 Low Voltage street-level feeders and over 36,000 distribution substations.

This move follows Ofgem‘s decision to allow DNOs to share consumption data and SSEN’s subsequent approval of its updated Data Privacy Plan.

Paul Fitzgerald, Smart Energy Systems Manager at SSEN said: “SSEN is delighted to be the first DNO to unlock the full consumption datasets at such a granular level, and to make them available on our Open Data Portal for interested parties to access.

“Smart meter data plays a key role in supporting a cost-effective and efficient transition to net zero.

“As we decarbonise heat and transport and move towards low carbon technologies, knowing current demand on the electricity network will help identify new opportunities for low carbon technologies, flexibility and reinforcement.”