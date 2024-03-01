National Express trials new electric coach

National Express has announced plans to trial Yutong’s latest electric coach, the GTe14, marking the first time a UK scheduled coach operator has done so.

The collaboration aims to introduce the tri-axle battery-electric coach into service next week after training, following a successful trial of Yutong’s TCe12 model in 2020.

During the four-week trial, the GTe14 will operate on routes between Stansted Airport and London, providing passengers with emissions-free travel.

This trial will allow National Express to assess the GTe14’s performance, amenities, and charging technology while gathering feedback from drivers and passengers.

Tom Berry, Zero Emissions Vehicle Specialist for Mobico Group, said: “As the UK’s largest coach operator, we know National Express’s scale and ambition can help drive innovation in the coach market as we work towards our goal of having a UK coach fleet that produces zero emissions at the tailpipe.”