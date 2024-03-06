Grants of up to £100k available for Midlands energy projects

Centrica has announced the opening of applications for its Energy for Tomorrow (EfT) social impact fund, offering grants of up to £100,000 to social enterprises, organisations, charities and non-profits across the Midlands.

This initiative aims to support projects that promote affordable, accessible and sustainable energy solutions within local communities.

Interested parties have until 19th April to submit their applications, with up to six organisations set to receive funding.

Eligible applicants include all organisations within the Midlands counties, excluding North and North East Lincolnshire.

Funding for the social impact fund is derived from the feed-in tariffs generated by solar panels installed by British Gas on 268 schools across the UK.

This initiative has already resulted in savings of over £8 million and 10,400 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions to date.

Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands, said: “The West Midlands has set an ambitious target to become a net zero region by 2041 but we cannot do this without businesses joining us in the battle against climate change.

“Cleaning up our economy and transitioning to net zero can be a challenge for social enterprises, non-profit organisations and charities who may not have the same financial clout as big business yet remain eager to embrace clean sustainable energy.”