Former UK coal-fired power station gets new battery

SSE Renewables has announced a partnership with Fluence and OCU Energy to develop a significant battery storage project at Fiddler’s Ferry, a former coal-fired power station site.

The project entails the construction of a 150MW/300MWh battery energy storage system, symbolising a transition from traditional fossil fuels to modern renewable energy solutions.

Construction is set to commence in the coming weeks following SSE Renewables’ final investment decision in December 2023.

Richard Cave-Bigley, Director of Solar and Battery – SSE Renewables, said: “Battery storage systems like Fiddler’s Ferry will be key in the UK’s transition to net zero and I am looking forward to seeing the project progress through construction in the coming months.”