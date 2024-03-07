SSE joins forces with Octopus for quicker EV charging

Energy infrastructure specialist SSE Energy Solutions has collaborated with Octopus Electroverse, an electric vehicle (EV) roaming platform, to enhance accessibility to SSE’s expanding network of ultra-rapid charging hubs.

Through this partnership, users of Octopus Electroverse – which connects to over 650,000 charge points – can seamlessly ‘tap and charge’ at any of SSE’s hubs, streamlining the charging process for customers.

SSE has ambitious plans to construct 500 ultra-rapid EV charging hubs powered by traceable, renewable energy in the UK and Ireland by 2030, with several sites already operational and more in progress.

All of SSE’s hubs feature charging units capable of delivering up to 150 kilowatts (kW) of power, providing a range of 12.5 kilometres per minute of charging.

The company has also unveiled plans for its first fully electric charging hub for heavy goods vehicles at Tyseley Energy Park in Birmingham.

Simon Pickett, Head of EV Assets and Technology at SSE Energy Solutions, said: “This partnership accelerates our mission to build a smart, flexible charging infrastructure enabling the mass adoption of EVs.”

Matt Davies, Director at Octopus Electroverse, said: “We’re on a mission to make charging your electric car as simple as possible and we have nearly 600 charge point brands integrated with our platform.”