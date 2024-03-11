Liverpool propels world’s largest tidal scheme plans

A proposal for a multibillion-pound tidal scheme has been revealed, aiming to utilise the River Mersey for renewable energy generation.

The scheme, involving the construction of a barrage connecting Liverpool and Wirral, was announced as the preferred option for the Mersey Tidal Power project on 7th March.

Pending approval by Members of the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority on 15h March, this development could signify progress towards establishing the world’s largest tidal scheme.

The project, inclusive of plans for cycling and pedestrian routes alongside the barrage, is anticipated to potentially create numerous green jobs and apprenticeships.

Mayor of the Liverpool City Region Steve Rotheram said: “Mersey Tidal Power has the potential to generate clean, predictable energy for 120 years.

“Beyond the banks of the River Mersey, this is a national infrastructure asset that could position the UK as a global leader in the renewables race and help to turbocharge our net zero ambitions.

“We are under no illusions – we know there are still significant technical and financial challenges to overcome – but the plans we’ve unveiled today mark a huge step on our journey to bringing Mersey Tidal Power to life.

“Quite simply, the case for tidal has never been clearer – both for our economy and our planet.”