What were the top developments in electricity generation in Britain in the final quarter of 2023?

2023 was the cleanest ever year for electricity generation

Power prices and gas generation fell

Wind generation broke records

Biomass energy with carbon capture and storages (BECCS) got the go ahead at Drax Power Station

The frequency of negative power prices tripled from the year before

A team of independent academic experts from Imperial College London publishes Electric Insights, quarterly. Every three months it provides an objective overview of what’s been happening with electricity generation in Britain.

Explore the stories behind the headlines in the latest

Electric Insights report.