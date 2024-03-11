SSEN Transmission secures £400k for energy projects

SSEN Transmission has received approximately £400,000 from Ofgem’s Strategic Innovation Fund (SIF) to lead three collaborative projects aimed at facilitating connections for renewable energy sources.

The SIF, a collaboration between Ofgem and UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), supports innovation in transitioning gas and electricity networks to a low carbon future, funded by network users and consumers.

These projects, including REVISE, BluePrint and SYSMET, secured funding from the £450 million SIF pot available throughout the RIIO-2 price control period, developed in collaboration with nine partners.

Beginning 1st March, the projects will undergo a three-month discovery phase to conduct feasibility studies on solutions for future energy system development.

Following the discovery phase, projects may progress to alpha and beta phases to develop proof-of-concept and demonstrator projects upon selection by Ofgem.

SSEN Transmission has already advanced six projects through the SIF phases since its launch in 2021, focusing on holistic energy systems, achieving net zero and optimising assets and practices.

Alan Ritchie, Innovation Manager at SSEN Transmission, said: “Innovation and collaboration are paramount to achieving the transition to a low carbon economy. These projects are a great addition to our innovation portfolio, ensuring we are pushing the boundaries to deliver a safe and secure energy system built for future generations.”