SSE and University of Warwick partner on sustainable heat project

SSE Energy Solutions has announced its collaboration with the University of Warwick to investigate the feasibility of supplying low carbon sustainable heat through a shallow geothermal ground source.

The project entails drilling test boreholes on campus to assess the viability of utilising ground source heat pumps for sustainable heating.

If successful, the initiative could significantly contribute to the University’s 2030 net zero target by reducing reliance on natural gas for heating.

Parvez Islam, Director of Environmental Sustainability and Infrastructure at the University of Warwick, said: “The University of Warwick has an ambitious ten-year programme which will see a mix of new buildings, refurbishment of existing buildings and major facilities and infrastructure upgrades.

“Our ambition is for these world class facilities to be connected to a new innovative energy system, supplied by sustainable, low carbon heat.

“The University’s ‘Way to Sustainable’ strategy makes a commitment to five goals. We aim to meet Net Zero Scope 1+2 emissions by 2030, Net Zero Scope 3 emissions by 2030, achieve Biodiversity Net Gain, embed sustainability into the curriculum and progress the UN Sustainable Development Goals through research.”