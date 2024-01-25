Leeds uni digs deep for geothermal gold

The University of Leeds has initiated a project, exploring the potential of geothermal heat as part of their net zero delivery plan.

The project involves drilling eight geothermal boreholes at key locations on campus.

James Dixon Gough, Head of Net Zero at the University of Leeds, said: “Testing new solutions is a crucial part of our approach to delivering net zero, and geothermal heat can provide a more efficient form of heating as we move our campus towards delivering net zero.

“It also supports a growing area of research that can be applied locally and globally.

“This project is an excellent example of how the University is working together to explore solutions for tackling the climate crisis.”