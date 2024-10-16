Nearly 49% of older people losing Winter Fuel Payment plan to heat only one room

New research by Independent Age reveals that 44% of older people in England believe that the removal of the Winter Fuel Payment will negatively impact their physical health.

This comes as over 500,000 signatures are set to be delivered to Downing Street today, urging the UK Government to maintain the payment without introducing means-testing.

The polling indicates that many older people anticipate having to change their routines due to the loss of the payment.

Among those affected, 49% plan to heat only one room and remain there, with 20% already intending to do so and an additional 29% now considering this measure.

Additionally, 43% of those facing the loss plan to wear outdoor clothing indoors, such as hats and coats, including 28% who had not previously planned to do so.