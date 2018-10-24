Green holiday homes hit the web

A new service showcasing sustainable accommodation for travellers and holidaymakers has been launched by oil refining and marketing company Neste.

The Finnish firm has unveiled its new Zerobnb.com service, which aims to pressure Airbnb into introducing a new category for green flats and houses.

The website allows people to list low carbon alternatives for holiday accommodation and will remain online until Airbnb creates a sustainable category of their own.

Green properties include features such as proper recycling areas, house rules regarding plastic disposal and a surrounding neighbourhood offering sustainable services, transportation options and restaurants.

Tourism currently causes nearly a tenth of global greenhouse gas emissions

Sirpa Tuomi, Director of Marketing at Neste, said: “The demand for more sustainable travel is growing but when you are not an expert, it can be very demanding to evaluate whether a certain accommodation is sustainable or not.

“This is why it is important to make sustainable alternatives more accessible for everyone. Our goal is to provoke discussion and we are hoping that this will inspire Airbnb to add a sustainable accommodation category onto their site.”

ELN has contacted Airbnb for a response.