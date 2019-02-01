Glasgow’s single-use plastic cups get binned in new scheme

An environmental charity has unveiled a new initiative to prevent Glasgow’s single-use cups from ending up in landfill.

Keep Scotland Beautiful’s Cup Movement claims to be the first sustained single-use cup collection and behaviour change initiative launched in the country.

Supported by the Scottish Government, Glasgow City Council and backed by brands such as Costa Coffee, Pret A Manger and Starbucks UK, the scheme aims to reduce the number of single-use cups used in the Greater Glasgow area each year – currently, a staggering 95 million are used and thrown away annually.

The move will see more convenient recycling points installed across the city and encourage a shift towards using reusable cups.

Keep Scotland Beautiful CEO Derek Robertson said: “By bringing together businesses, institutions and people, we will be working hard to reach each and every cup before it becomes litter or landfill.

“Whether it be through recycling or switching to a reusable cup, we want people to realise they have an opportunity to be part of a positive movement for change.”