Latest Jobs – IT Project Manager – Utility People

Role: IT Project Manager (energy/utilities)

Salary: £45K

Location: Milton Keynes

Summary:

Are you an IT Project Manager with experience in the energy / utilities industry – who can be accountable for the delivery of projects from cradle to grave. This includes definition, creation and management of the project team, project scope and plan, collateral, issue identification and resolution, progress management and defect resolution. The IT Project Manager will provide leadership, motivation, stakeholder and team engagement through strong communication skills. The ideal IT Project Manager does not have to be technical, but will be able to draw the other project skill sets together into a cohesive unit. As a result, you will need a general understanding of architecture, process design, requirement definition, development techniques, testing and change management.

Key Responsibilities

• Delivery of the project, leading and managing the project team.

• To ensure the desired project outcomes will be achieved and end solution will work.

• Ensuring key risks are exposed early and effectively mitigated.

• Definition and management within the project budgetary constraints.

• Project planning complex multi-faceted pieces of work.

• Overall governance covering on-boarding of the team, work allocation, monitoring progress and testing.

• Ensuring collateral produced is timely, of adequate quality and communicated to stakeholders.

Skills and experience required:

• Ideally experience in energy and utilities.

• Able to lead from the front, pulling other people through the process

• Able to think both strategically and tactically.

• Track record of successfully delivering projects from cradle to grave.

• Conflict Management and decision-making skills

• Stakeholder management and communication

• Facilitation – able to manage multiple stakeholders and drive conflicting views to an agreed way forward.

