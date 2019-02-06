Lucid commits to 2020 rollout of luxury EV

Electric vehicle (EV) brand Lucid has committed to rolling out its first offering, called the Air, by the end of 2020.

The prospective carmaker is hoping the car will be able to drive five miles per kWh, powered by batteries able to absorb repeated ultra-fast charging over a long timeframe.

This compares to the rate of around three to four miles per kWh acheived by many EVs currently on the roads.

It claims the Air will boast a 400-mile range and offer 1,000-horsepower when it is released – it is expected to cost upwards of $100,000 (£77,000) but in the future the brand hopes to sell a luxury EV for less than $30,000 (£23,000).

