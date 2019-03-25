New solar farm expected to turn Dutch village carbon-neutral

A new solar farm in the Netherlands is expected to turn an entire village carbon-neutral.

British Solar Renewables Engineering, Procurement and Construction’s (BSR EPC) first project in the Netherlands is being installed on behalf of the Zeeuwind Cooperative and is expected to power more than 900 homes a year.

The 3.6MW site in Koudekerke, Zeeland will support the local energy cooperative’s vision of creating a carbon neutral village by 2030 and is to be made up of approximately 10,000 panels.

The construction of the project, which will be located on a derelict landfill site site, will start in June 2019.

Tim Humpage, Director of BSR EPC, said: “The solar market is expanding rapidly in the Netherlands and there is still opportunity for further growth.

“We recently signed an Australian EPC contract and are really excited to be also entering the Dutch market with Zeeuwind. Building on an old landfill site comes with its challenges and we’re looking forward to using our experience of building over 550MW to make this project a success.”

