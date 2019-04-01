Latest Jobs – Client Account Manager – Pulse Business Energy

This is a client facing role and we are looking to recruit a proactive, hungry & energetic Account Manager.

Ideally, you will have knowledge of the Energy Industry and be able to build direct relationships with our well-established client base.

About Arrow and Pulse:

Pulse are the Energy arm of Arrow Business Communications, a Private Equity backed IT, Telecoms and Energy reseller who have doubled in size over the past 2 years.

Pulse specialize in any company with high or complex energy needs with a focus on I&C verticals including Data Centers, Factories, Office Buildings, Managing Agents and Retail chains.

Our efficient systems also allow us to service Mid Market or SMB customers efficiently as necessary.

Pulse have won industry awards over the past 3 years for Energy Buying and Trading and Technical Innovations for our in house Energy Management System and sit in the top echelon of Cornwall’s TPI rankings.

Arrow have also recently won Awards for Employee Engagement and sit in the top 5% of companies in the UK based up on Employee surveys / feedback.

Duties and responsibilities:

Proactively manage the day to day operation of client accounts.

Provide strategic & monthly reporting to clients to support market trends.

Be able to negotiate with clients & suppliers.

Be responsible for all renewal/re-signs of contracts.

Able to work under pressure and prioritise work load.

Build relationships and identify sales opportunities.

Customer on-boarding.

Identify savings/benefits for customers.

Work closely with the Bill Validation, Operations and Sales teams.

Represent Pulse and Arrow at client meetings, networking events and shows.

Any other duties as requested by your manager.

Requirements:

Experience in the Energy Sector.

Have excellent communication skills.

Strong administration and organisational skills.

Team player and able to work independently.

Experience of working to tight deadlines.

Willingness & ability to travel.

Minimum – Higher Education.

Experience in the Utilities sector.

Benefits:

Competitive Salary.

Structured company training passport scheme covering a wide range of skills.

Company Pension Scheme and matching contributions.

A platform of other benefits including private healthcare, life assurance, holiday trading and much more.

After one year of employment, all permanent staff become shareholders in Arrow.

Social and fun work environment.

For more information click here.

This is a promoted article.