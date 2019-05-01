Sugar company launches challenge to reduce water waste from irrigation

A sugar company has launched a global challenge to find new ideas to reduce water losses from crop irrigation.

AB Sugar, in partnership with WaterAid and the Centre for Industrial Sustainability at the University of Cambridge, has invited people from around the world to submit ideas on how to stop water being wasted in the agricultural sector.

All entries are to be submitted in a 48-hour period during the 19th and 20th of June 2019 on the firm’s website.

An expert panel of judges will select a winner, who will have the opportunity to work with AB Sugar and its partners to test the viability of their idea in the field and work to tackle the threat posed by the depletion of water resources.

Katharine Teague, Head of Advocacy from AB Sugar, said: “We are all witnessing the ever-increasing pressure on water resources.

“Our ambition with this challenge is to encourage idea generation that could help solve one of the trickiest issues not only in sugar but also in global agriculture as a whole.”