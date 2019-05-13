Latest Jobs – Business Development Managers – RedZone Recruitment

Our client – an innovative market leader within the energy procurement and management industry, is looking for exceptional ‘customer focused’ sales professionals to help develop new regions within the UK.

If you are looking for a career-defining move this is the role for you.

We want to hear from you if you have the ability to create and grow a ‘long term’ portfolio of medium to large commercial energy users. You will possess high levels of motivation and ambition and want to work for a company that cares about staff and clients alike.

Key activities:

Selling market leading Energy Procurement and Energy Management solutions to a wide range of mid-market & corporate clients.

Accountable for the acquisition of new customers and pipeline development via prospecting, networking and utilisation of in-house appointment team.

Developing and managing a strong sales pipeline, focusing on developing predetermined regional and/or sector clusters with a strategic and consistent sales approach.

Negotiating with Business Owners/Directors/Finance/Procurement/Energy Managers to maximise commercial terms.

Creating bespoke sales collateral using the company template library and in-house resources to engage and convert prospects into customers.

Using the company CRM platform to update and manage the progression of activities from opportunity creation to close.

Person Specification:

You will have a proven track record of high achievement in winning new business with at least 3 year’s field sales experience essential.

Experience of the Energy industry with a solid understanding of how energy markets operate impacting prices & knowledge of non-commodity costs is desirable.

Proficiency at selling added value energy management solutions into medium/large energy users and multi-site clients would also be beneficial.

You will possess the ability to self-generate and harness introductions from influencers to new prospects.

A demonstrable ability to influence at all levels – from Energy Managers to CEO’s is crucial.

You will be confident, positive with an empathetic personality and excellent communication skills.

This is a promoted article.