TESS 2019: Got any questions about the Medium Combustion Plant Directive?

Got any questions about the Medium Combustion Plant Directive?

Well if you do, you’re in luck – Jack Christie from KiWi Power will be providing the answers at The Energy Solutions Show (TESS) tomorrow at the Millennium Point in Birmingham.

Not only will he be talking about the Medium Combustion Plant Directive, which aims to improve air quality by controlling emissions from medium combustion plants, but also explain how the legislation affects businesses, the abatement and permitting process, implications for Demand Side Response participation and how valuable Triad savings can be protected.

In England and Wales, legislation has been supplemented by the Specified Generator Controls – around 30,000 businesses are estimated to be affected so don’t miss out.

Remember: the rules are complex and doing nothing could result in costly penalties.

If you wish to register as a delegate for free, you can send an e-mail here.