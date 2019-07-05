Welsh Water hopes to make a splash with £440k annual savings

Welsh Water is expecting savings of more than £440,000 a year following the implementation of new optimisation techniques at two of its water treatment works.

It signed a three-year contract with Veolia last year, which is assisting the water company with identifying, delivering and maintaining cost savings, with a focus on energy, chemical and water efficiencies at the Broomy Hill and Bolton Hill sites in Hereford and Haverfordwest respectively.

Sustainability has also been improved by more efficient operation of the water treatment facilities, which has helped reduce energy usage and carbon emissions.

John Abraham, Chief Operating Officer – UK & Ireland Water & Industrial Customers at Veolia said: “Veolia’s optimisation services are now delivering real benefits through technical innovation, secure service delivery and project execution and these are driving greater efficiency for water companies.

“By implementing the latest water process optimisation with Dwr Cymru we are helping them to meet their regulatory and financial targets, advance sustainability and deliver the highest level of service at the lowest possible cost for their customers.”