Brighton’s i360 continues clean power journey

Good Energy has signed a contract to supply Brighton’s i360 with clean power for the next two years.

It will supply the site with 1,900,000kWh of renewable power over two years, an estimated saving of 667,000 kilogrammes of carbon dioxide emissions.

Randall Bowen, Marketing, Sales and Commercial Director at Good Energy, said: “The i360 has fast become a landmark attraction in the UK. High-profile sites like this choosing renewables will support a greener grid and educate consumers.

“100% clean power is key to fighting the climate crisis and more businesses than ever are aware of the need to switch.”

The tourist attraction, which takes the form of a glass viewing platform which rises 450 feet above the seafront to offer views of the city, the South Downs National Park and the Sussex coastline, was previously supplied by green energy from Ecotricity.