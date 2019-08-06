Latest Jobs – Corporate Tenders Specialist – Gateshead – Northern Gas and Power Ltd

“Don’t be afraid to give up the good to go for the great.” – John D. Rockefeller

We are seeking an experienced Tender/Bid manager to produce exceptional quality tender submissions, tailored to the requirements of each individual client, producing the best possible bid for the company.

The successful candidate will also be responsible for our award submissions. They’ll carry out research, and help us to promote NGP to our customers, potential customers and other third parties in the best possible light. The successful candidate will obtain feedback on tenders and applications to ensure we are continually developing and improving.

This is a brand new and very exciting opportunity to join an organisation that is on an incredibly exciting journey. Given our growth profile we expect this role to build and lead the development and expansion of the bidding team

Job Duties & Responsibilities

Responsible for the entre bid life cycle.

Project management of bids and tenders.

Working with our marketing and brand team on brand development and awards.

Producing compliant proposal/tenders and request for information.

Developing and managing bid and tender strategies

Build and develop a team as NGP grows

Continuously develop our library of information that supports bids and tenders.

Identify gaps in our offerings. Create a plan to develop these.

Continually develop our offerings to maximise chances of winning bids and tenders.

To create professional documentation to a very high standard with particular focus on accuracy and care.

To sell the services of the Company, mainly in written form (The written portrayal of the company must be to the highest professional standard.)

Responsible for ensuring tenders are submitted consistently ahead of the deadlines set.

To ensure that tenders and business proposals meet all relevant specifications; are in line with the most recent research available and best practice; and are compliant with client requirements.

Personal and professional attributes:

This person needs to be winner!

Experience within the energy or utilities sector

Experience in tendering of technology solutions would be advantageous

Experience with OJEU, RFI’s is essential

A sales and/or marketing background would be advantageous

Experience of writing award submissions would be advantageous

Experience of managing a team would be advantageous

Experience working for a large Global company in a similar capacity

Skills in InDesign, Power BI and Qorus Document Builder would be advantageous

Experience within a bidding/tenders environment and good understanding of best practice bidding methodologies

Stakeholder management experience.

Target driven and can work to tight deadlines.

Excellent communication skills.

Experience of public sector frameworks and consortia purchasing mechanisms

Confident at presenting and explaining complex subjects to a variety of audiences

Proven success with management of high profile tenders

