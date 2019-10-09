Something clicks for LEGO’s sustainability efforts

The LEGO Group has launched a new pilot programme to collect old plastic bricks from across the US and refurbish them.

LEGO Replay allows the public to collect any old LEGO toys and pieces, place them into a cardboard box and visit the company’s website to print out a free shipping label.

The bricks will then be sent to the charity Give Back Box, where they will be sorted, inspected by hand and cleaned, before being donated to children’s non-profits.

Teach For America will receive the bulk of the recycled toys and plans will provide them to thousands of classrooms across the country – Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston will also use bricks for its after-school programmes.

Tim Brooks, Vice President of Environmental Responsibility at the LEGO Group, said: “We know people don’t throw away their LEGO bricks. The vast majority hand them down to their children or grandchildren.

“But others have asked us for a safe way to dispose of or to donate their bricks. With Replay, they have an easy option that’s both sustainable and socially impactful.”

LEGO will evaluate a potential extension of the programme in 2020.