Latest Jobs – Fixed Account Manager – EIC

The Role:

The Fixed Account Manager will provide high-quality analysis of contract renewal options and within day query resolution for an allocated portfolio of Procurement Accounts. The Fixed Account Manager will work collaboratively with the associated Account Director for the allocated accounts; tendering and negotiating client energy supply contracts, liaising directly with the client on the day of completing their renewals, identifying appropriate products and services and providing the latest market information.

Key Responsibilities:

Provide market advice, indicative reports and price trackers to clients in conjunction with contract renewals.

Advise clients on all aspects of energy contracts, and consumption whilst maintaining high standards of quality.

Take ownership of discussions with the client on our recommended contract options to answer any questions the client may have.

Tender & negotiate client supply contracts.

Provide resolution to straightforward queries.

To manage the tendering for any contracts required by clients that do not fit into standard fixed/flex, gas or electricity tendering – this may include support of other teams within the business who complete the procurement of alternative fuels (e.g. oil, LPG) or assisting clients with overseas contracts where possible.

Check renewal analysis reports put together by colleagues before they are sent to clients.

To maintain a good working knowledge of the most recent Gas/Electricity/Oil/Coal and Carbon market movements creating a commercial relationship that clients consider a partnership.

To manage the OJEU processing for tendering as required by clients.

To maintain, develop and strengthen professional relationships with suppliers. Understand supplier constraints, timescales and processes to improve service and manage client expectations.

Attend client meetings where appropriate.

Maintain records, databases and files and adhere to ISO 9001 quality processes and procedures.

Identify any inefficiencies within the current processes and systems and suggest ideas for improvements.

To record and report supplier feedback to the line manager to assist supplier analysis and improve supplier review process.

To identify opportunities for additional UTW Group products and services to their existing client base and report to the Account Director.

Maintain, build and strengthen professional relationships with colleagues, suppliers and clients.

Provide relevant and timely Management Information to your manager as requested.

Communicate any relevant news or information to colleagues.

The Person

A good commercial awareness

An effective communicator, both verbally and in writing

Professional and enthusiastic approach, well presented and business like

A team player demonstrating good working relationships with their colleagues and peer group

A creative approach to problem solving and a good eye for detail

Excellent organisation skills with the ability to prioritise workloads

Strong negotiating and persuading skills

Confidence in using IT systems, in particular Microsoft Excel and Word

Qualifications

Essential

Minimum GCSE grade C or equivalent in Maths and English

Desirable

Degree Qualified

Experience:

Essential

Experience in building strong working relationships with contacts at all levels, including senior executives

Personal qualities, aptitudes and skills

Additional information

Proof of eligibility to work within the UK

References to cover last 5 years’ employment

How to apply

To apply for this role, please send a copy of your CV to [email protected]

For more information click here.

