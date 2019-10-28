Latest Jobs – Vacancy: Finance Assistant – EIC

Overview
This role supports the Financial Controller and works closely with the extended Finance Team, reporting into the Head of Finance. This is an excellent opportunity for a motivated individual to join a growing organisation with the opportunity to further develop their career alongside an experienced manager.
The Role
To assist the Finance Team by providing support with a wide range of finance tasks as well as other ad hoc finance administration, helping to maintain our reputation for quality and service. This role will provide exposure to a wide range of tasks in a small but busy Finance Team. The successful candidate should be able to work to deadlines, prioritise workloads and work within a small team effectively.
Key Responsibilities
- Client and energy supplier invoicing
- Track and reconcile bank accounts
- Reconcile debtors and creditors ledgers
- Support for quarterly VAT Returns
- Provide support for month end processing
- Process accruals and prepayments
- Assists with accrued and deferred income
- General accounts admin
The Person
- Strong all-round accounting skills
- Experience working in Finance
- Confidence in using IT systems, in particular Microsoft Excel and Word
- Experience of using Sage Line 50 is essential
- Confidence in building strong working relationships at all levels and in discussing financial issues
- An effective communicator, both verbally and in writing
- Good numeracy skills
- Excellent organisation skills with the ability to prioritise workloads and a good eye for detail
EIC is an equal opportunities employer. All applicants will be required to provide proof of eligibility to work in the UK.
How to apply
To apply for this role, please send a copy of your CV to [email protected]
