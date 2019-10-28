Latest Jobs – Vacancy: Finance Assistant – EIC

Overview

This role supports the Financial Controller and works closely with the extended Finance Team, reporting into the Head of Finance. This is an excellent opportunity for a motivated individual to join a growing organisation with the opportunity to further develop their career alongside an experienced manager.

The Role

To assist the Finance Team by providing support with a wide range of finance tasks as well as other ad hoc finance administration, helping to maintain our reputation for quality and service. This role will provide exposure to a wide range of tasks in a small but busy Finance Team. The successful candidate should be able to work to deadlines, prioritise workloads and work within a small team effectively.

Key Responsibilities

Client and energy supplier invoicing

Track and reconcile bank accounts

Reconcile debtors and creditors ledgers

Support for quarterly VAT Returns

Provide support for month end processing

Process accruals and prepayments

Assists with accrued and deferred income

General accounts admin

The Person

Strong all-round accounting skills

Experience working in Finance

Confidence in using IT systems, in particular Microsoft Excel and Word

Experience of using Sage Line 50 is essential

Confidence in building strong working relationships at all levels and in discussing financial issues

An effective communicator, both verbally and in writing

Good numeracy skills

Excellent organisation skills with the ability to prioritise workloads and a good eye for detail

EIC is an equal opportunities employer. All applicants will be required to provide proof of eligibility to work in the UK.

How to apply

To apply for this role, please send a copy of your CV to [email protected]

For more information click here.

This is a promoted article.