Michael Bloomberg to electrify all US cars by 2035 if he becomes President

US presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg has promised to electrify all new cars by 2035 if he wins the next election.

The democrat hopeful plans to fight the climate crisis and halve national carbon emissions by 2030 by implementing a wide range of green measures in the transport space – these include ensuring electric vehicles (EVs) are affordable and convenient for families of all income levels, building a network of charging stations along the highway system and pushing for 15% of heavy-duty vehicles to be electric by 2030.

He also aims to reinstate federal gas mileage and pollution standards for passenger cars and trucks, policies which have been rolled back under current President Donald Trump.

Mr Bloomberg has committed to making EVs affordable for all families by expanding tax credits and offering rebates when low-income families trade in older vehicles.

Electric delivery trucks, buses and high-speed trains will also be deployed to slash emissions, pollution and congestion.

Mr Bloomberg said: “Vehicles haven’t always been the biggest carbon polluters in America — coal used to hold that title. But in the last decade, we’ve closed hundreds of coal plants and moved to cleaner, renewable sources of energy. And I know we can transition to clean, pollution-free vehicles, too.

“My plan will ensure that electric vehicles and charging infrastructure are affordable and accessible to all Americans. I’ll roll back President Trump’s efforts to weaken emissions standards, create more clean energy jobs, and drive us toward a healthier, carbon-free future.”