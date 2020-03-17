DRONE VOLT and Hydro-Québec partner to develop new drone technology

Artificial intelligence expert and drone developer DRONE VOLT has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Canadian firm Hydro-Québec to exclusively develop and market drone technology designed to inspect high-voltage power transmission lines.

The drone developed by the teams at Hydro-Québec’s research center can take precise measurements on live lines using sensors, without interrupting service. This solution can decrease the risks faced by workers and reduce the number of traditional helicopter inspections, leading to less greenhouse emissions.

Stating that Hydro-Québec has worked on sustainable development initiatives and DRONE VOLT shares the same values, CEO and chairman Olivier Gualdoni said: “For several months, DRONE VOLT’s strategy has been to focus on the inspection of power grids, and this agreement attests to our know-how in this area.”

“Our drone technology allows us to safely inspect high-voltage lines in a wide range of geographic and climatic conditions without compromising continuity of service. We have been testing this technology on our own facilities for some years now and it has proven its effectiveness in simplifying our activities,” added Jean Matte, Senior Director of the Hydro-Québec research centre.