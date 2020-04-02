North London Waste Authority choses Asite to provide data services to waste site

The North London Waste Authority has announced plans to use a cloud-based data collection software to streamline waste disposal and management.

It has chosen Asite as the Common Data Environment (CDE) solution for the North London Heat and Power Project, which it says will provide a collaborative and secure environment for the project over a multi-year contract.

The project plans to ultimately build an Energy Recovery Plant at the Edmonton EcoPark, generating 78,000MW of energy-from-waste to power 127,000 homes in North London.