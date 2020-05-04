US ethanol exports witness ‘first dip in four years’

US ethanol exports fell by 14% in 2019, recording their first dip since 2015.

This is according to a recent study by the US Energy Information Administration, which suggests 96,000 barrels per day (bpd) were exported last year, with the majority of the fuel shipped to Brazil and Canada.

Brazil – one of the lead importers of US ethanol – recorded an overall 34% dip in ethanol imports.

Despite this, it still accounted for a quarter of total US ethanol exports, with 37,000bpd recorded in the first three months of 2019.

Canada followed suit as the second-largest importer of US ethanol with 22,000bpd, while India stood third with 12,000bpd.

Despite the overall dip, US exports surpassed imports last year, marking the nation’s 10th year as a net exporter.