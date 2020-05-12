French energy producer Neoen to develop Australia’s ‘largest’ solar farm

French renewable energy firm Neoen has entered a 352MW power purchase agreement with state-owned CleanCo Queensland to develop Australia’s ‘largest’ solar farm.

The Western Downs Green Power Hub is expected to produce 1,080GWh of clean electricity annually and power more than 235,000 Queensland homes.

The 480MW power plant will direct clean energy to the Powerlink Queensland’s transmission network.

It is expected to help contribute to economic development in the aftermath of Covid-19’s crisis and forms part of the Queensland Government’s commitment to generate 50% renewable energy by 2030.