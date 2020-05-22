‘UK’s leakiest homes could feel the squeeze of a £50 rise in energy bills during winter lockdown’

Families who live in the leakiest homes in the UK could feel the squeeze of a £50 rise in energy bills during winter lockdown.

That’s according to a new analysis conducted by the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) which suggests if the coronavirus lockdown were re-imposed during winter months, families in poorly-insulated homes would face heating bills elevated on average to £124 per month.

This accounts for a £49 difference compared with £76 per month spent by well-insulated households.

The report also notes the cost of energy wasted by living in an inefficient home could add more to the typical annual bill, reaching a total of £629, compared to £597 that would be added by extra energy use in a more insulated home in lockdown.

Jess Ralston, Analyst at ECIU and author of the report, said: “This report is a sobering reminder of both the consequences of past failures to tackle the problem of Britain’s leaky homes and the importance of upcoming policy interventions to start to fix the problem.”