Latest Jobs – Home Based Energy Consultants – Northern Gas and Power Ltd

Benefits

Unrivalled basic salary and totally uncapped comms (talk to us about what you need to develop an unrivalled career in the energy industry, prove to us that you have the ability to do so and we will match your expectations).

Mon-Fri. 9-5 Hours (No weekends!)

Growth and development – we can assist you with your life choices and career choices, work hard and learn our methodology and we will reward you

Great incentive schemes across the company – all sorts of tech, trips, outings and holidays, keep an eye on the on-site posters for details

Job Duties & Responsibilities

Work in a full 360 capacity by cold-calling, acquiring and closing your own sales opportunities

Identify sales opportunities through thorough questioning

Eliminate objections using up to date market/product information

Present unique solutions which save our customers time, money and reduce their carbon emissions

Develop and maintain trusted relationships with current and future customers

Manage your existing customer accounts and renewals

To achieve daily/weekly/monthly sales and revenue targets and KPIs

To adhere to the sales compliance rules at all times – all sales are generated in line with our quality standards

To accurately complete all customer details and sales information to the required standard on the organisations CRM system

To be consistently pursuing and understanding your pipeline

Attend on-going training and coaching sessions

Provide excellent customer service throughout the sales journey

Present daily forecasts of upcoming sales to your Team Manager

Personal Attributes

Significant sales experience within the energy industry in an outbound sales role

We would expect to see the title Energy Consultant or Business Development or similar and for you to know the complexities and detail in the market and industry that would support our customers in their understanding.

NGP is disrupting the industry, we expect you to have the knowledge and ability to do the same

