Serbia’s new €370m waste-to-energy project reaches financial close despite pandemic

A new €370 million (£329m) waste-to-energy project in Belgrade, which will provide the 1.7 million citizens of the Serbian capital with a modern waste management system has reached financial close despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The new facility will replace Europe’s largest unmanaged landfill, located just 15 kilometres from the centre of Belgrade and holding more than ten million tonnes of waste after more than four decades of operation.

The site will host a new sanitary landfill, a waste-to-energy plant and a modern facility to process construction and demolition waste.

The 103MW waste-to-energy facility will contribute to reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and help reduce the dependence of Belgrade on fossil fuels.

It will have capacity for a volume of approximately 340,000 tonnes of household waste every year, while the construction and demolition waste facility will treat 200,000 tonnes.

The new sanitary landfill, with a capacity of 170,000 tonnes every year, will be finalised by the end of 2020, while project completion and full commercial operations are expected in 2022.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has contributed a €128.25 million (£114.3m) loan.

Zsuzsanna Hargitai, EBRD Regional Director, Western Balkans and Head of Serbia, said: “Continuing the work at the Vinča landfill demonstrates the joint priority of the public and private partners and their lenders such as the EBRD to create a clean and healthy environment.”